

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Friday, although growth concerns kept Chinese markets under pressure.



While easing of U.S.-EU trade tension supported underlying sentiment, the upside remained limited ahead of U.S. GDP data tonight and the Bank of Japan policy meeting due next week.



Chinese stocks closed lower, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index ending down 8.63 points or 0.30 percent at 2,873.59. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished little changed with a positive bias.



Japanese shares closed higher even as underlying sentiment remained cautious on speculation that the Bank of Japan might hint at signal to unwind its massive stimulus program next week.



The Nikkei average rose 125.88 points or 0.56 percent to 22,712.75 while the broader Topix index closed 0.57 percent higher at 1,775.76.



Japan Tobacco, Eisai, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Yahoo Japan and Fuji Electric rallied 2-6 percent. On the flip side, securities brokerage Nomura Holdings dropped 5.8 percent after reporting a 91 percent fall in its profit for the June quarter.



On the data front, consumer prices in the Tokyo area advanced an annual 0.9 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent and was up from 0.6 percent in June. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, advanced an annual 0.8 percent.



Australian shares rallied as investors cheered news that BHP Billiton will sell its troubled U.S. shale oil and assets to BP for $10.5 billion. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 55.70 points or 0.89 percent to 6,300.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 53.90 points or 0.85 percent at 6,391.50.



BHP Billiton shares jumped 2.3 percent. The big four banks rose between 0.7 percent and 1.6 percent. Energy stocks such as Origin Energy, Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum rose 1-2 percent after crude oil prices extended gains to a third session overnight.



Gold Miner Newcrest Mining advanced 1.7 percent after reporting a 15 percent increase in fourth-quarter gold output.



AMP plunged 5.2 percent after the wealth manager lowered profit expectations and announced a series of actions being taken to reset the business. Treasury Wine Estates lost 2.5 percent to extend losses for a third straight session.



Seoul stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher amid buying by foreign investors after the U.S. and the EU agreed to work towards reducing trade barriers and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. is closely monitoring the recent weakness in China's yuan currency for signs of manipulation.



The benchmark Kospi gained 5.93 points or 0.26 percent to end at 2,294.99. Electronics maker LG Electronics plummeted 7.1 percent after its second-quarter net profit dropped 43 percent amid a bigger loss in its mobile business.



New Zealand shares rose sharply, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbing 63.68 points or 0.71 percent to 8,996.16. Exporter Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rallied 1.4 percent on a falling kiwi dollar.



Consumer confidence in New Zealand lost some steam in July, the latest survey from ANZ revealed as its index sank 1.3 percent to a score of 118.4. That follows the 0.8 percent dip in June to a score of 120.0.



Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.2 percent. The country's unemployment rate increased marginally in the second quarter to 2.1 percent as more people entered the labor force, a government report showed.



India's Sensex was rallying 0.8 percent to hit a record high. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.6 percent and the Taiwan Weighted added 0.6 percent while Malaysian shares were slightly lower.



Overnight, U.S stocks ended mixed despite signs that trade tensions between the U.S and European Union may be on the mend.



The S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 1 percent after a plunge in Facebook shares while the Dow rose 0.4 percent.



