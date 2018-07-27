

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in the three months ended June, though marginally, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The jobless rate dropped to 3.6 percent in the April to June period from 3.7 percent in the March to May period. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 3.7 percent.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 165,100 in the three-month period to June from 170,600 in the preceding three-month period.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 60.2 percent from 59.9 percent.



