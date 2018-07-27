The Chinese solar PV inverter manufacturer officially opened its first non-domestic fab today: a 3 GW central and string inverter factory in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is targeting a 50% market share in India in 2019, and mulling setting up an R&D center in the country. pv magazine attended the inauguration.This is Sungrow's first factory outside of China. Spread over three acres, and boasting a floor space of 48,000 sq ft, it was built at a cost of Rs 38 crore (US$5.53 million). Production of string inverters is expected to commence next month. The company did not say when production of its central ...

