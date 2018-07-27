

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Friday, with earnings optimism and easing of U.S.-EU trade tensions offering some support ahead of U.S. second-quarter GDP data due tonight.



The benchmark DAX was up 17 points or 0.14 percent at 12,826 in opening deals after rallying as much as 1.8 percent the previous day.



Axel Springer jumped more than 4 percent. The media holding company confirmed its FY18 earnings and sales guidance after posting solid first-half results.



BASF Group shares fell over 3 percent. The chemicals giant confirmed its 2018 outlook after reporting slightly lower profit for the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX