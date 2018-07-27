

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $46 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $449 million



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $46 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $449 Mln vs. $449 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX