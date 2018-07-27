

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were struggling for direction on Friday as investors digested a barrage of earnings and looked ahead to U.S. second-quarter GDP data due tonight for direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was marginally higher at 5,481 in lackluster trade after rising 1 percent on Thursday.



Carrefour soared almost 10 percent. The retailer confirmed its financial targets for 2020 and 2022 after reporting a rise in first-half operating profit.



International consulting firm Capgemini tumbled 3 percent after its first-half profit dropped to 314 million from 375 million euros last year.



Luxury group Kering slumped 7 percent. The company said it hasn't seen any slowdown in demand from Chinese clients but would remain 'very vigilant.'



Personal care company L'Oreal dropped 3.6 percent after sales growth of its mass-market brands fell short of estimates.



Construction group Vinci rose over 1 percent and Danone, the world's biggest yogurt maker, climbed 1.2 percent after posting encouraging financial results.



Media conglomerate Lagardere advanced 5.2 percent. The company upgraded its 2018 group recurring EBIT after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Compagnie de Saint Gobain shares gained 2.5 percent. The building materials company retained its full-year targets after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



In economic news, France's economy grew at a steady pace in the second quarter, the statistical office Insee said. GDP grew 0.2 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the second quarter.



Separately, French consumer spending increased for the second straight month in June, though marginally, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



Consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in June, slower than the 1.0 percent rise in May, which was revised up from 0.9 percent.



