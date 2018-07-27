

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were modestly higher on Friday as the pounded extended its slide and remained on track for a third weekly drop ahead of U.S. second-quarter GDP data due tonight.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points or 0.33 percent at 7,688 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



BP plc shed 0.7 percent after it agreed to buy U.S. shale oil and gas assets from Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton for $10.5 billion. BHP shares rallied 3.5 percent.



Cenkos Securities rose half a percent. Sky News reported that activist investor Crystal Amber has told the company's chairman to put the business up for sale.



Rightmove, which runs online real estate portal and property website, fell 2.6 percent. The company has been slammed for an advertisement on its site offering a room to rent for a reduced price for females, if they performed special favors.



Telecommunications holding company BT Group soared almost 4 percent after backing its FY guidance.



Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser advanced 6.5 percent. The company lifted its FY18 revenue growth forecast after posting slightly higher first-half profit before tax.



