Turkish EPC and module manufacturer, Smart Energy highlighted the importance of high-quality products and the perks of operating a giga-fab right at the gates of Europe to pv magazine at this year's Intersolar Europe.pv magazine caught up with Halil Demirdag, CEO at Smart Energy in Munich last month. The Turkish- based manufacturer of PV modules, also provides EPC services, and is predominantly active in the European market. The CEO discussed the company's new giga-fab, located just outside of Istanbul, in addition to his views on quality concepts and PV module testing, and the importance of ...

