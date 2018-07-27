

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in just over a year, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Producer prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in June, faster than May's 2.4 percent increase. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Moreover, this was the strongest PPI inflation since May last year, when prices had risen the same 2.9 percent.



In domestic market, producer prices grew 3.2 percent annually in June and by 2.3 percent in foreign market.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.3 percent from May, when it gained by 0.7 percent.



