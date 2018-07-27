

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment eased in July to its lowest level in six months amid weakness across the board, survey data from the statistical office showed Friday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 101.5 from 102.8 in June, marking the lowest level since January.



Sentiment in the retail industry declined the most, with the index falling to 17.3 from 21. The confidence index for the construction sector dropped to -2 from 1.



The measure for industrial confidence was unchanged at 1, while services confidence index eased to 2.3 from 5.3.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -3.8 from -3.6.



