Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, July 27

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
For the six months ended 30th June 2018

A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2018 will shortly be available to view and download from www.maitlandgroup.com/investments-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement.

Printed copies of the Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Maitland Administration services Limited, Springfield Lodge, Colchester Road, Chelmsford, Essex CM2 5PW.

INTERIM DIVIDEND
An interim dividend of 10.50p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 28th September 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 31st August 2018 (ex-dividend 30th August 2018).

The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Markets have stalled in 2018 with a 0.5% fall in the FTSE All-Share Index in the six months. UK Smaller Companies performed marginally better with a 1.5% increase in the relevant indices.

The Trust again made progress with the net asset value of the income shares increasing by 4.9% to 2487.9p. Total equity again exceeds £200m despite significant expenditure on share repurchases.

The share buy-back programme has continued in the half year with a further £5.8m of purchases and the issued equity has now been reduced by over 10% since commencement of the programme.

The interim income dividend is being raised by 2.4% to 10.5p.

Brexit remains the dominating political consideration in the UK and, even at this late stage in the exit process, it is unclear what end state will result.


Dr D. M. BRAMWELL
Chairman
27th July 2018

You can view or download copies of the Half Yearly and the Annual Reports from our website at www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-trusts/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/

The Half Yearly Report will be posted to shareholders and copies are available at the registered office of the Company.


Risks and uncertainties
Cautionary statement

This Half Yearly Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. These have been made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this Report. Due to the inherent uncertainties, including stock market risk factor, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance over the remaining six months of the financial year and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Company's results continue to be exposed to market price risk. Further information on the principal long-term risks and uncertainties of the Company is included in the latest Annual Report.


STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the six months ended 30th June 2018

Six months ended 30th June 2018Six months ended 30th June 2017
NotesRevenue
£'000		Capital
£'000		Total
£'000		Revenue
£'000		Capital
£'000		Total
£'000
Investment income21,814-1,8141,359-1,359
Other operating income28-81-1
Total income1,822-1,8221,360-1,360
Gains on fair value through profit or loss assets-8,8738,873-30,96830,968
Gains on subsidiary holding------
1,8228,87310,6951,36030,96832,328
Expenses
Investment management fee------
Other expenses3954443937245417
3954443937245417
Profit before tax1,4278,82910,25698830,92331,911
Tax ------
Profit for the period1,4278,82910,25698830,92331,911
Earnings per share
Return per Income
Share17.30p107.30p124.60p11.20p351.00p362.20p

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Income shares in issue during the period ended 30th June 2018 of 8,228,933 (2017: 8,810,500).

The total column of this statement represents the Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The supplementary revenue return and capital return columns are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement are those of the single entity and derive from continuing operations.

The profit for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total Comprehensive Income. The Company does not have any other Comprehensive Income.

An interim dividend of 10.50p (2017: 10.25p) per share and amounting to £845,870 (calculated as at 26th July 2018 (2017: £884,000) is payable on 28th September 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 31st August 2018 (ex-dividend 30th August 2018).

Year ended 31st December 2017
NotesRevenue
£'000		Capital
£'000		Total
£'000
Investment income23,329-3,329
Other operating income23-3
Total income3,332-3,332
Gains on fair value through profit or loss assets-31,08331,083
Gains on subsidiary holding-151151
3,33231,23434,566
Expenses
Investment management fee---
Other expenses81089899
81089899
Profit before tax2,52231,14533,667
Tax---
Profit for the period2,52231,14533,667
Earnings per share
Return per Income
Share29.10p359.50p388.60p

Return per share is calculated using the weighted average number of Income shares in issue during the year ended 31st December 2017 of 8,662,424.

The financial information contained in this Half Yearly Financial Report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Sections 434 - 436 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the six months to 30th June 2018 and 30th June 2017 has not been audited.

The information for the year ended 31st December 2017 has been extracted from the latest published audited accounts which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts contained no qualification or statement under Section 498 (2) or (4) of the Companies Act 2006.

The auditors have reviewed the financial information for the six months ended 30th June 2018 pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on Review of Interim Financial Information and their report is on subsequent pages.


BALANCE SHEET
as at 30th June 2018

Non-current assets30th June
2018
£'000		30th June
2017
£'000		31st December
2017
£'000
Investments - fair value through profit or loss188,173184,168179,144
188,173184,168179,144
Current assets
Trade and other receivables9372,182579
Amounts due from Group undertakings787878
Cash and cash equivalents12,30217,52919,069
13,31719,78919,726
Total assets201,490203,957198,870
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables65228180
65228180
Total assets less current liabilities201,425203,729198,690
Net assets201,425203,729198,690
Equity
Called up share capital2,0252,1642,094
Capital redemption reserve23091161
Retained reserves:
Capital reserve62,09665,78465,434
Revaluation reserve134,491133,496128,151
Revenue reserve2,5832,1942,850
Total equity 201,425203,729198,690
Net asset value per share
Income shares2,487.90p2,353.60p2,372.30p


STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
for the six months ended 30th June 2018

For the six months ended 30th June 2017
Balance at		Share capital
£'000		Capital redemption reserve £'000Capital
reserve
£'000		Revaluation reserve
£'000		Revenue
reserve
£'000		Total
£'000
31st December 20162,2411462,695111,5802,973179,503
Profit for the period--9,00721,91698831,911
Total recognised income and expense2,2411471,702133,4963,961211,414
Income shares bought back and cancelled(77)77(5,918)--(5,918)
Dividends (Note 3)----(1,767)(1,767)
Balance at
30th June 2017		2,1649165,784133,4962,194203,729

For the year
ended 31st December 2017
Balance at		Share capital
£'000		Capital redemption reserve £'000Capital
reserve
£'000		Revaluation reserve
£'000		Revenue
reserve
£'000		Total
£'000
31st December 20162,2411462,695111,5802,973179,503
Profit for the year--14,57416,5712,52233,667
Total recognised income and expense2,2411477,269128,1515,495213,170
Income shares bought back and cancelled(147)147(11,835)--(11,835)
Dividends (Note 3)----(2,645)(2,645)
Balance at
31st December 2017		2,09416165,434128,1512,850198,690

For the six months ended 30th June 2018
Balance at		Share capital
£'000		Capital redemption reserve £'000Capital
reserve
£'000		Revaluation reserve
£'000		Revenue
reserve
£'000		Total
£'000
31st December 20172,09416165,434128,1512,850198,690
Profit for the period--2,4896,3401,42710,256
Total recognised income and expense2,09416167,923134,4914,277208,946
Income shares bought back and cancelled(69)69(5,827)--(5,827)
Dividends (Note 3)----(1,694)(1,694)
Balance at
30th June 2018		2,02523062,096134,4912,583201,425


STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the six months ended 30th June 2018

Cashflows from operating activities30th June
2018
£'000		30th June
2017
£'000		31st December
2017
£'000
Profit before tax10,25631,91133,667
Adjustments for:
Gains on investments(8,873)(30,968)(31,083)
Gains on revaluation of subsidiary--(151)
Purchases of investments(4,018)(7,226)(8,338)
Proceeds on disposal of investments3,86212,19920,249
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital1,2275,91614,344
(Increase)/decrease in receivables(358)198154
(Decrease)/increase in payables(33)(33)7
Net cash from operating activities8366,08114,505
Cashflows from financing activities
Income shares bought back and cancelled(5,909)(5,856)(11,862)
Dividends paid(1,694)(1,767)(2,645)
Net cash used in financing activities(7,603)(7,623)(14,507)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(6,767)(1,542)(2)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period19,06919,07119,071
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period12,30217,52919,069


NOTES TO THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
for the six months ended 30th June 2018

1.Accounting Standards

The condensed interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs), including IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" as adopted by the European Union. The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the interim financial report as those used in the Company's latest published annual financial statements.

2.Income30th June30th June31st December
201820172017
£'000£'000£'000
Total income comprises:
Dividends1,8141,3593,329
Interest813
Total income1,8221,3603,332
3.Dividends
30th June
2018
£'000		30th June
2017
£'000		31st December
2017
£'000
Amounts recognised as distributions to equity holders in the year:
Income (Paid)
Interim dividend for the year ended 31st December 2017 of 10.25p per share--879
Final dividend for the year ended 31st December 2017
of 20.50p per share (year ended 31st December 2016: 20.00p)		1,6941,7671,766
1,6941,7672,645

Income

846



Income		30th June
2018
£'000
Proposed interim dividend of 10.50p per share 846
846

This proposed interim dividend was approved by the Board on 27th July 2018, has been calculated based on shares in issue at 26th July 2018, and has not been included as a liability at 30th June 2018.

4. Valuation of financial instruments

IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 1 Investments, as set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2017.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Unadjusted prices quoted in active markets for identical assets and liabilities.

Level 2 - Having inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or

liability, either directly (ie as prices) or indirectly (ie derived from prices).

Level 3 - Having inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable data.

30th June 2018
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss		Level 1
£000		Level 2
£000		Level 3
£000		Total
£000
UK Equity Listed143,791--143,791
AIM traded stocks43,655--43,655
Delisted stock-21-21
Investment in subsidiary undertaking--706706
Net fair value187,44621706188,173
30th June 2017Level 1Level 2Level 3Total
£000£000£000£000
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
UK Equity Listed135,979--135,979
AIM traded stocks47,634--47,634
Investment in subsidiary undertaking--555555
Net fair value183,613-555184,168
31st December 2017Level 1Level 2Level 3Total
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss£000£000£000£000
UK Equity Listed134,367--134,367
AIM traded stocks44,050--44,050
Delisted stock-21-21
Investment in subsidiary undertaking--706706
Net fair value178,41721706179,144

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period.

A reconciliation of fair value measurements in Level 3 is set out in the following table.

30th June
2018
£'000		30th June
2017
£'000		31st December
2017
£'000
Opening Balance706555555
Purchases---
Sales---
Total gains or losses included in gains on investments in the Income Statement:
- on assets sold---
- on assets held at period end--151
Closing Balance706555706

The Level 3 investment relates to the Company's subsidiary, Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited, which has been valued based on the most recent estimated NAV.

5.Related Party Transactions

Under IFRS, the Directors have been identified as related parties. Their fees and interests for the year ended 31st December 2017 have been disclosed in the Directors' Annual Remuneration Report within the 2017 Annual Report and Financial Statements.

During the period the Company had the following transactions with Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Limited, its subsidiary undertaking:

30th June30th June31st December
201820172017
£'000£'000£'000
Dividends received---
---
Amounts owed by subsidiary undertaking787878

6.Going Concern

The Company's assets comprise mainly realisable equity securities and cash and the value of its assets is greater than its liabilities. Additionally, after reviewing the Company's budget including the current financial resources and projected expenses for the next twelve months and its medium-term plans, the Directors believe that the Company's resources are adequate for continuing in business for the foreseeable future. Accordingly it is appropriate to continue to prepare accounts on a going concern basis.

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly financial report in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

  • the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting"; and

  • the Half Yearly management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

This report was approved on 27th July 2018.


Dr D. M. BRAMWELL
Chairman


PORTFOLIO STATEMENT

Details of the twenty largest investments as at 30th June 2018 are given below by market value:

UK InvestmentsHoldingsMarket Value
30th June 201831st December 201730th June 2018
£'000		31st December 2017
£'000
Scapa Group6,250,0006,350,00027,07527,765
Hill & Smith Holdings1,434,2301,434,23021,21219,204
Treatt4,700,0004,750,00020,58621,577
Vp1,800,0001,800,00018,54015,570
Macfarlane Group17,250,00017,250,00018,28513,283
RPC Group2,400,0002,400,00017,94721,156
Colefax Group2,250,0002,436,97911,47512,429
Electrocomponents1,300,0001,300,0009,8498,132
Spirax-Sarco Engineering120,714120,7147,8656,784
Renold27,000,00012,300,0007,7495,719
Menzies (John)882,142882,1425,5315,941
Vitec Group400,000400,0005,2404,520
Elecosoft4,520,7814,520,7813,3451,854
Low & Bonar6,000,0006,000,0002,8683,195
Titon Holdings1,265,0001,265,0002,4041,923
Castings400,000400,0001,6201,763
Dialight238,095238,0951,1901,310
National Grid137,500137,5001,1531,202
GlaxoSmithKline70,00070,0001,071893
Chamberlin1,000,0001,000,000900640
185,905174,860
Balance held in other investments2,2684,284
188,173179,144

Unless otherwise specified, the actual holdings are, in each case, of ordinary shares or stock units and of the nominal value for which listing has been granted.

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

INTRODUCTION

We have been engaged by the Company to review the financial statements in the Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2018 which comprises the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and the related explanatory notes 1 to 6. We have read the other information contained in the Half Yearly Report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

The report is made solely to the Company in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board. Our work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to them in an independent review report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company, for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have formed.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Half Yearly Financial Report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the Half Yearly Financial Report in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

As disclosed in note 1, the Annual Financial Statements of the group are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The financial statements included in this Half Yearly Financial Report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.

OUR RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the Half Yearly Financial Report based on our review.

SCOPE OF REVIEW

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than in an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK and Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly we do not express an audit opinion.

CONCLUSION

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial statements in the Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2018 are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 as adopted by the European Union and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.


JEREMY STAINES
For and on behalf of Begbies
Chartered Accountants
9 Bonhill Street
London EC2A 4DJ
27th July 2018


