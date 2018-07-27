

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Friday and remained on track to end the week at six-week highs as earnings optimism and easing of U.S.-EU trade tensions helped support underlying sentiment ahead of U.S. second-quarter GDP data due tonight.



In economic news, an ECB survey predicted faster inflation and slower eurozone growth this year.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 391.67 in late opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent.



LafargeHolcim rallied 3 percent. The Zurich company confirmed its FY18 growth view despite reporting a sharp fall in first-half net profit.



BHP Billiton rallied 3.5 percent after it agreed to sell U.S. shale oil and gas assets to BP plc for $10.5 billion.



British telecommunications holding company BT Group soared almost 4 percent after backing its FY guidance.



Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser advanced 6.5 percent. The company lifted its FY18 revenue growth forecast after posting slightly higher first-half profit before tax.



Carrefour soared 11.5 percent. The French retailer confirmed its financial targets for 2020 and 2022 after reporting a rise in first-half operating profit.



Media conglomerate Lagardere advanced 5.2 percent. The company upgraded its 2018 group recurring EBIT after reporting a rise in first-half profit.



Axel Springer jumped more than 5 percent. The German media holding company confirmed its FY18 earnings and sales guidance after posting solid first-half results.



On the flip side, French luxury group Kering slumped 7.3 percent. The company said it hasn't seen any slowdown in demand from Chinese clients but would remain 'very vigilant.'



Personal care company L'Oreal dropped 3.6 percent after sales growth of its mass-market brands fell short of estimates.



International consulting firm Capgemini tumbled 3 percent after its first-half profit dropped to 314 million from 375 million euros last year.



