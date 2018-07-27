

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $93.90 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $83.15 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $1.06 billion from $949.81 million last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $93.90 Mln. vs. $83.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $949.81 Mln last year.



