27.07.2018
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Issue of equity and total voting rights

PR Newswire

London, July 27

27 July 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company")

Issue of equity and total voting rights

Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces the following the authority granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 23 November 2017

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 99,249,762 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 1,798,982 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 97,450,780. The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Commenting, Christopher Waldron, the Chairman of the Company said: "Following share donations in March, this brings the value of share gifts to more than £0.5 million. The Fund is pleased to be able to support so many worthy causes including Cancer Research UK, UNICEF and the World Wildlife Fund. The Fund always seeks to make a positive difference and we believe that these share donations do just that".

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Christopher Waldron (Chairman)Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz KirchnerTel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil LangfordTel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard BernsteinTel: 020 7478 9080

