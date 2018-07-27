

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $48 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $769 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $424 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $2.56 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $424 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



