

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving lower in quiet trading on Friday after three days of gains.



Brent crude futures were down 13 cents or 0.17 percent at $74.39 a barrel after rising 0.8 percent on Thursday, buoyed by a drop in U.S. inventories and news of Saudi Arabia temporarily halting crude shipments through a Red Sea waterway.



Prices remained on track for a gain of nearly 2 percent this week, marking the first weekly gain in four.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 25 cents or 0.36 percent at $69.36 a barrel and remained on track for a fourth weekly decline of about 1.5 percent.



Markets are assessing the impact from the U.S.-EU deal to hold off on tariffs and comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that China's economy continues to perform strongly.



The IMF expects Chinese GDP growth to be 6.6 percent this year, slightly lower than last year's 6.9 percent.



