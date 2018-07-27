

ProVen VCT plc Interim Management Statement for the three months ended 31 May 2018



ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2018. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Audited 31 May 28 February 2018 2018



Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 114.2 99.7



Dividends paid to date* 36.0 36.0



NAV plus dividends paid to date 150.2 135.7



*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.



Dividends paid or declared On 6 June 2018, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2018 of 2.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 11 July 2018, the dividend was paid on 20 July 2018 to shareholders on the register at 22 June 2018.



Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2018



Portfolio summary Valuation



Venture capital investments £'000



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 23,054



Chargemaster plc 7,613



Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1(st) Years) 6,658



Think Limited 6,109



Poq Studio Limited 5,402



Monica Vinader Limited 4,597



Litchfield Media Limited 4,205



Rapid Charge Grid Limited 3,765



Chess Technologies Limited 3,713



Mycs GmbH 3,551



Other investments 29,628 ------------ 98,295



Cash at bank 20,864 ------------ Total 119,159 ------------



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2018, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2018 £'000



Mycs GmbH 3,551



Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My First Years) 2,576



Poq Studio Limited 902



Perfect Channel Limited 368 -------- 7,397 --------



Investment disposals Market Loss Realised value at 1 March Disposal against gain Cost 2018 proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Charterhouse Leisure 82 Limited 875 9 91 (784)



Conversity Limited 29 - 4 (25) 4 ----------------------------------------------------- 904 9 95 (809) 86 -----------------------------------------------------



Investment activity from 1 June 2018 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions £'000



Aistemos Limited 1,223 -------- 1,223 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised value at 1 March Disposal against gain Cost 2018 proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 2,629 10,228 23,054 20,425 12,826



Chargemaster plc 2,421 5,604 7,613 5,192 2,009 ----------------------------------------------------- 5,050 15,832 30,667 25,617 14,835 -----------------------------------------------------



In addition, an amount of £335,000 was received as an interim distribution in respect of the administration of MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin).



Changes to share capital Ordinary Shares of 10p each



As at 1 March 2018 101,874,597



Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2018 -



Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2018 - -------------- As at 31 May 2018 101,874,597 --------------



In the period from 1 June 2018 to the date of this announcement, 705,349 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.



In addition, 324,715 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend paid on 20 July 2018.



Material events Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2018 to 31 May 2018 or in the period from 1 June 2018 to the date of this announcement.



