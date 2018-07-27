Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: General Meeting 27-Jul-2018 / 12:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE General Meeting ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED ZEAL Network SE shareholders today (27 July 2018) approved all resolutions put to the General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the results are set out below. POLL RESULTS - GENERAL MEETING 27 July 2018 NUMBER RESOLUTION VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED NAME 01 Purchase 2,466 99.69 7,596 0.31 2,474 29.51 1,005 of own ,622 ,218 shares 02 Sale of 2,453 99.41 14,558 0.59 2,467 29.43 7,259 own shares ,406 ,964 NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: ROM TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 5796 EQS News ID: 708671 End of Announcement EQS News Service

