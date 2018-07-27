

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc Interim Management Statement for the three months ended 31 May 2018



ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2018. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Audited 31 May 28 February 2018 2018



Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 74.5 72.1



Dividends paid since class launch (originally as 'C' 54.4 54.4 Shares)*



Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since 'C' Share 128.9 126.5 class launch)



* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.



Dividends paid or declared On 6 June 2018, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2018 of 2.0p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 11 July 2018, the dividend was paid on 20 July 2018 to shareholders on the register at 22 June 2018.



Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2018



Portfolio summary Valuation



Venture capital investments £'000



Chess Technologies Limited 5,569



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 4,835



Dryden Holdings Limited 4,762



Poq Studio Limited 4,598



Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1(st) Years) 4,419



Chargemaster plc 3,394



Sealskinz Holdings Limited 2,995



Smart Information Systems GmbH (t/a Smart Assistant) 2,720



D30 Holdings Ltd 2,448



Blis Media Limited 2,422



Other investments 30,269 ------------ 68,431



Cash at bank 40,530 ------------ Total 108,961 ------------



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2018, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2018 £'000



Mycs GmbH 1,275



Poq Studio Limited 1,098



Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My First Years) 924



Perfect Channel Limited 132 -------- 3,429 --------



Investment disposals Market Gain/(loss) Realised value at 1 March Disposal against gain Cost 2018 proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Omni Dental Sciences - 242 242 242 - Limited



Charterhouse Leisure 1,250 13 129 (1,121) 116 Limited



Conversity Limited 12 - 2 (10) 2 ------------------------------------------------------- 1,262 255 373 889 118 -------------------------------------------------------



Investment activity from 1 June 2018 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions £'000



Aistemos Limited 277 -------- 277 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised value at 1 March Disposal against gain Cost 2018 proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 551 2,145 4,835 4,284 2,690



Chargemaster plc 1,079 2,498 3,394 2,315 896 ----------------------------------------------------- 1,630 4,643 8,229 6,599 3,586 -----------------------------------------------------



In addition, an amount of £335,000 was received as an interim distribution in respect of the administration of MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin).



Changes to share capital Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each



As at 1 March 2018 144,004,855



Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2018 -



Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2018 - ------------------ As at 31 May 2018 144,004,855 ------------------



In the period from 1 June 2018 to the date of this announcement, 771,075 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.



In addition, 584,519 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend paid on 20 July 2018.



Material events Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2018 to 31 May 2018 or in the period from 1 June 2018 to the date of this announcement.



Further information Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX