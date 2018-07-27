

ProVen VCT plc



Net Asset Value



27 July 2018



The Board of ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company at 27 July 2018, based on the unaudited net asset value at 31 May 2018, adjusted for the dividend paid on 20 July 2018, is 111.7p per share.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 0207 845 7820 - End



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Proven VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B8GH9P8R4



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX