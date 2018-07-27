

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $42.43 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $21.53 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $57.86 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $453.45 million from $460.46 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $57.86 Mln. vs. $64.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $453.45 Mln vs. $460.46 Mln last year.



