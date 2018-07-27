

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income declined 1% year-over-year to 1.48 billion euros. Earnings per share was 1.61 euros compared to 1.63 euros. EBIT before special items was 2.36 billion euros compared to 2.25 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.77 euros compared to 1.78 euros.



Second-quarter sales were 16.78 billion euros, up 3% from previous year. The company said this was driven by higher prices in all segments, particularly in Functional Materials & Solutions and Oil & Gas. In addition, with the exception of Performance Products, all segments achieved volumes growth.



For 2018, BASF confirmed the sales and earnings forecasts for the Group and expects slight sales growth, a slight increase in EBIT before special items and a slight decline in EBIT.



