

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Macedonia's industrial producer prices decreased in June, figures from the State Statistical Office showed Friday.



The industrial producer price index for the domestic market declined 0.3 percent month-on-month and was lower by 0.8 percent in June.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices for the energy sector decreased 0.6 percent and capital goods prices fell 0.3 percent.



Intermediate goods prices dropped 0.2 percent. Non-durable consumer goods prices fell 0.1 percent.



In May, producer prices rose 0.7 percent on a monthly basis and 0.5 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX