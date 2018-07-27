Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, July 27
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 27 July 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|Placing Programme
|Period of return:
|From:
|26/01/2018
|To:
|26/07/2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|30,000,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1,092,172
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|28,907,828
|Name of contact:
|Helena Harvey
|Telephone number of contact:
|01245 206214