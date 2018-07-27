Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 27 July 2018

Name of applicant: Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc Name of scheme: Placing Programme Period of return: From: 26/01/2018 To: 26/07/2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 30,000,000 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,092,172 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 28,907,828