sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.07.2018 | 12:58
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 27

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 27 July 2018

Name of applicant:Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc
Name of scheme:Placing Programme
Period of return:From:26/01/2018To:26/07/2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:30,000,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,092,172
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:28,907,828

Name of contact:Helena Harvey
Telephone number of contact:01245 206214

© 2018 PR Newswire