Partnership with St. Petersburg-based cable manufacturer will boost customer offerings

nVent, a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will increase its presence in Russia, launching its first local production line in St. Petersburg in August. nVent is partnering with Sevkabel a major St. Petersburg-based cable manufacturer to locally assemble nVent's RAYCHEM BTV and XTV families of self-regulating electric heat trace cables.

"Russia is a key market for us," said Brad Faulconer, nVent's president of Thermal Management and one of the executives from both companies who will gather to launch the partnership July 24 25 at the Sevkabel plant. "We have been active in Russia for over 25 years, and began localizing production here about five years ago. Locally assembling self-regulating cables is a natural step in our journey. Using our patented, U.S.-made materials, we'll have more flexibility and the right stock available to respond to the growing demand in Russia."

The heating cables are part of nVent's RAYCHEM portfolio of thermal electrical solutions, which include heat tracing for pipes in industrial facilities. Specifically, the BTV and XTV cables help customers keep operations running by preventing pipes from freezing and maintaining process temperatures. More than 500,000 kilometers of RAYCHEM heating cable have been sold globally over the last 40 years for use in industries ranging from oil and gas to mining to commercial and residential buildings.

The nVent RAYCHEM brand was previously owned by Pentair. In May 2018, Pentair spilt its portfolio, creating a new company nVent exclusively focused on providing electrical systems and components that connect and protect vital assets. While the nVent name is new, the company has an established portfolio of leading electrical solutions that connect and protect critical systems across the globe where the cost of failure is high.

"We partnered with Sevkabel because of its expertise and high-quality standards," Faulconer said. As the first cable manufacturer in Russia, established in 1879, Sevkabel manufactures optical fiber and power cables, self-supporting cables, low-voltage power cables and cross-linked polyethylene cables.

nVent's main Russia office and central warehouse are in Moscow, and the company has a design center in St. Petersburg. nVent also has a network of authorized distributors and partners around the country, and works with design institutes and contractors to service its customers in Russia.

nVent's various electrical brands some a century old are well-known to commercial builders, energy companies, data-center operators and industrial producers in Russia and worldwide. nVent boasts $2.1 billion in annual revenue from three electric business segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical and Fastening Solutions. Combined, nVent employs more than 9,000 people worldwide and holds more than 400 patents.

Among nVent's other well-known brands are nVent HOFFMAN electrical enclosures. Its fastening solutions segment includes nVent ERICO brand components for electrical protection, rail and transit connectivity, telecom installation, and utility and industrial facility electrical systems.

