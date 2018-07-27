sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,00 Euro		+0,30
+0,55 %
WKN: A0ERSV ISIN: BE0003822393 Ticker-Symbol: E4S 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,70
54,80
13:50
54,70
54,80
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR SA
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR SA55,00+0,55 %