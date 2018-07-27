

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in June after rising in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent month-over-month in June, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in May.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were furniture & lighting and other retail sales.



Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales registered a slight increase of 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 7.0 percent in June from 4.3 percent in the prior month.



The value of retail sales advanced 6.3 percent annually in June, while it fell 0.9 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX