

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $637 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $524 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $3.89 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $673 Mln. vs. $639 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.



