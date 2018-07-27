

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $377.9 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $312.2 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $397.3 million or $2.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $1.18 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $397.3 Mln. vs. $299.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.89 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



