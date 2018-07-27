Andra kvartalet 2018-04-01 -- 2018-06-30 -- Koncernens rörelseintäkter uppgick till TEUR 126 434 (117 748), en ökning med 7,4 %. -- Koncernens rörelseresultat uppgick till TEUR 10 372 (10 375). -- Koncernens resultat före skatt uppgick till TEUR 10 728 (8 565). -- Koncernens resultat efter skatt uppgick till TEUR 6 339 (5 783). -- Resultat per aktie uppgick till EUR 0,48 (0,43). Attachment -- Halvarsrapport 2018 06 https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/5ad35f0b-6188-4867-8dfc-04d5552327bd
