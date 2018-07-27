Second quarter 2018-04-01 -- 2018-06-30 -- The total income of the Group was TEUR 126 434 (117 748), an increase of 7,4 %. -- The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 10 372 (10 375). -- The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 10 728 (8 565). -- The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 6 339 (5 783). -- Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,48 (0,43). Attachment -- interim report 2018 06 https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/76979d07-7169-4dff-bf72-79a154f38b81

July 27, 2018 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)