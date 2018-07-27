

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $166.52 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $151.83 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $942.30 million from $895.49 million last year.



Ventas Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $166.52 Mln. vs. $151.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $942.30 Mln vs. $895.49 Mln last year.



