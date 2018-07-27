Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc As at close of business on 26-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 541.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 547.37p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50