Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 26-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.74p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.46p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16