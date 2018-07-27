

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales rose slightly in June reversing a drop in May, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Retail sales grew by adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in June after easing 0.3 percent in May. Sales were expected to grow 0.3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 0.6 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent drop a month ago.



Meanwhile, month-on-month, retail sales increased in June underpinned by non-food sales. Retail sales gained 0.4 percent compared to a flat growth in May. This was the first increase in three months.



Food sales rose 0.2 percent and non-food product sales advanced 1.1 percent in June.



