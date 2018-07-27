WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been named a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's 2018 Vendor Evaluation Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Business Process Transformation through Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). WNS has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the overall market segment, and was also named a 'Leader' in the Insurance, Healthcare, Energy Utilities, and Travel, Transportation and Logistics verticals. WNS was rated highly in terms of capability to meet future client requirements, and cited for its strong domain-centricity, process expertise and development of sector-specific RPA and AI assets.

"Being positioned in the 'Leader' quadrant reinforces our overall market positioning in the area of technology-enabled Business Process Transformation. This report highlights our ability to deliver immediate benefits to clients, and our readiness from a capability standpoint to meet their future BPM requirements," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

John Willmott, NelsonHall CEO, said, "WNS was identified as a Leader based on a number of strengths, including its ability to integrate RPA and machine learning into standard industry processes to create new digital business models, and the RPA AI-enabled assets it has built for the travel and insurance sectors, finance accounting, and customer interaction services."

WNS Robotics & Digital Automation TRACTM is an all-inclusive suite of automation tools, analytical models and digitally led transformation solutions that can transform client processes into self-learning and self-sustaining future-ready digital platforms. WNS uses a combination of proprietary and partner-driven bots, custom automation, Web services, owned and partner-driven augmentation platforms to offer an "all-in-one" solution for clients' needs.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 350+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of June 30, 2018, WNS had 38,227 professionals across 55 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

