

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) reported Friday third quarter net income of $275 million or $1.66 per share, up from $179 million or $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted net income for the quarter was $287 million or $1.73 per share, compared to $263 million or $1.64 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Sales for the quarter grew 5 percent to $2.21 billion from $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year,



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue growth of 5.90 percent to $2.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



