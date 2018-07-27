Chubb partners with DynaRisk to offer cyber loss mitigation service

LONDON, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced that it has partnered with cyber security company DynaRisk to offer a cyber loss mitigation service* to Chubb's Cyber Enterprise Risk Management policyholders in the UK and Ireland.

The DynaRisk service assesses a person's devices and digital footprint to provide a personal cyber security score and report, which highlights vulnerabilities an individual may have and trains them on how to fix these issues. DynaRisk checks whether they have had information stolen and traded on the Dark Web. It also educates users how to protect themselves from phishing and other email scams. The platform then generates simple step by step actions for users to take to protect themselves and their company.

Chubb's Cyber Enterprise Risk Management proposition provides an end-to-end risk management solution for businesses before, during and after a cyber incident. Chubb's loss mitigation service partners provide support and guidance before an incident occurs, and its incident response management solution provides post-loss assistance to get businesses back to normal. Both of these are backed by Chubb's Cyber Enterprise Risk Management insurance policy.

Kyle Bryant, Cyber Risks Manager, Europe, Chubb said:

"With the cyber threat dynamic changing all the time, understanding how to be safe online is more important now than ever before. DynaRisk's service offers Chubb Cyber Enterprise Risk Management insurance policyholders and employees the opportunity to assess their personal cyber risk profiles, helping to educate and improve personal online activity and behaviour. People are the biggest weakness from a corporate cyber security perspective, so greater digital risk awareness among staff will help improve their practices at work."

Andrew Martin, DynaRisk founder and CEO said:

"We are very excited to be working with the team at Chubb who truly understand the cyber risk landscape. Both of our organisations recognise that transforming the behaviour of people is central to protecting companies against cyber attacks."

This offering is available to both new and existing Cyber Enterprise Risk Management policyholders.

*Five free DynaRisk licences are available for each Cyber Enterprise Risk Management policyholder.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

About DynaRisk

DynaRisk has created a personal cyber security score and report to help individuals and businesses protect themselves online. Headquartered in London, DynaRisk provides cyber security products to help enterprises and SMEs protect their most important assets, their clients and staff, from cyber attack. Find out more about DynaRisk by visiting DynaRisk.com

