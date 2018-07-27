Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, July 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., for June 2018 and for January to June 2018.June 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First decrease in nine monthsDaihatsu- DecreasedHino- Ninth consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two monthsSales in JapanToyota- Decreased- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,776 units (25.6 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 3,148 units (16.2 percent increase)- 44.4% share of market excluding minivehicles (4.6 percentage point decrease)29.4% share of market including minivehicles (3.7 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Decreased- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 50,500 units (8.7% decrease)- 31.4% share of minivehicle market (2.8 percentage point decrease)Hino- Third consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 3,300 units (14.5% increase); third consecutive month of increase- 40.8% share of the truck* market (5.2 percentage point increase)*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Decreased- 42.5% share of market including minivehicles (3.9 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Asia, and the Middle EastDaihatsu- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.Hino- Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in eleven months- Production Outside of JapanToyota- Decreased; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, Australia, and AfricaDaihatsu- Sixth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Twelfth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in three monthsJanuary-June 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First decrease in two yearsDaihatsu- First decrease in two yearsHino- Second consecutive year of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive year of increaseSales in JapanToyota- First decrease in three years- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 32,913 units (49.5% decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 19,775 units (31.3% increase)- 45.0% share of market excluding minivehicles (2.1 percentage point decrease); second consecutive year of increase- 29.2% share of market including minivehicles (1.9 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Second consecutive year of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 319,000 units (0.4% increase); second consecutive year of increase- 31.9% share of minivehicle market (0.8 percentage point decrease)Hino- Seventh consecutive year of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 18,000 units (2.2% decrease); first decrease in seven years- 40.5% share of the truck* market (1.4 percentage point increase)*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two years- 42.8% share of market including minivehicles (1.4 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased exports to all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa)Daihatsu- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.Hino- First increase in six years, due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia,Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive year of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in five years, due to decreased production in North America, Europe, Asia, and AustraliaDaihatsu- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Ninth consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in three years