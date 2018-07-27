Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, July 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Summary: June 2018Domestic Production- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018; 119.8% year-on-yearOverseas Production- Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017; 125.4% year-on-yearTotal Production- Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017; 122.6% year-on-yearDomestic Sales- Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018; 112.4% year-on-yearExports- Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017; 137.1% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia - 59,463 units; 124.0% year-on-yearExportsAsia - 2,209 units; 133.2% year-on-yearNorth America - 13,224 units; 138.0% year-on-yearEurope - 12,253 units; 143.4% year-on-yearSummary: January-June 2018Domestic Production- First year-on-year increase in four years since first half of calender year 2014; 116.1% year-on-yearOverseas Production- First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017; 131.2% year-on-yearTotal Production- First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017; 123.8% year-on-yearDomestic Sales- First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017; 116.2% year-on-yearExports- First year-on-year increase in two years since first half of calender year 2016; 133.6% year-on-yearSupplemental InformationOverseas ProductionAsia - 371,690 units; 130.5% year-on-yearExportsAsia - 7,642 units; 167.6% year-on-yearNorth America - 75,193 units; 154.0% year-on-yearEurope - 74,019 units; 149.1% year-on-year