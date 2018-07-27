TOKYO, July 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Summary: June 2018
Domestic Production
- Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018; 119.8% year-on-year
Overseas Production
- Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017; 125.4% year-on-year
Total Production
- Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017; 122.6% year-on-year
Domestic Sales
- Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018; 112.4% year-on-year
Exports
- Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017; 137.1% year-on-year
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia - 59,463 units; 124.0% year-on-year
Exports
Asia - 2,209 units; 133.2% year-on-year
North America - 13,224 units; 138.0% year-on-year
Europe - 12,253 units; 143.4% year-on-year
Summary: January-June 2018
Domestic Production
- First year-on-year increase in four years since first half of calender year 2014; 116.1% year-on-year
Overseas Production
- First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017; 131.2% year-on-year
Total Production
- First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017; 123.8% year-on-year
Domestic Sales
- First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017; 116.2% year-on-year
Exports
- First year-on-year increase in two years since first half of calender year 2016; 133.6% year-on-year
Supplemental Information
Overseas Production
Asia - 371,690 units; 130.5% year-on-year
Exports
Asia - 7,642 units; 167.6% year-on-year
North America - 75,193 units; 154.0% year-on-year
Europe - 74,019 units; 149.1% year-on-year
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.
