

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas Inc. (VTR) updated and improved its 2018 normalized Funds From Operations per share expectations in addition to updating its outlook for Funds From Operations and income from continuing operations per share.



For 2018, the company now expects income from continuing operation per share to be in the range of $1.21 - $1.24, Funds From Operations per share of $3.76 - $3.82, Normalized Funds From Operations per share of $4.02- $4.07. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said in April that it expected income from continuing operation to be in the range of $1.21 -$1.26, normalized Funds From Operations per share of $3.99 to $4.07.



