OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) on Friday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on October 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.



This third quarter 2018 dividend compares with the second quarter 2018 dividend of 19 cents per share.



