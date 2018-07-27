

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, has begun shipping an authorized generic version of Merck & Co. Inc.'s (MRK) Invanz, or ertapenem for injection.



Endo's subsidiary, Endo Ventures Limited, recently entered into an exclusive U.S. supply and distribution agreement with a subsidiary of Merck & Co., of Kenilworth, N.J. allowing Par to launch and distribute an authorized generic of the product.



According to IQVIA data, U.S. sales of Invanz were about $390 million for the 12 months ending May 31, 2018. Invanz is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.



