

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.95 billion, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $3.35 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $73.50 billion from $58.08 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



