The European Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 27
|The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 26 July 2018 was 1,048.85p including estimated current period revenue and 1,032.77p excluding current period revenue.
This is based on 41,647,269 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.
27 July 2018
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP
Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12