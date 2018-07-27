Application Container Market to Witness a CAGR of 31.8% During 2018-2025 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Application Container market by Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global application container market was valued at $698 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $8,202 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, surge in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations, and rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology hamper the growth of the application container market.

Based on deployment model, on-premise segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of on-premise application containers among the heavily regulated industries due to the need of to control data and document processes. Furthermore, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of hybrid cloud computing model among the end users, which used a blend of public and private cloud solutions.

The global application container market was led by the telecom & IT segment in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the other segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in awareness about application container technology is decreasing the adoption of other cloud tools such as OpenStack, PaaS, and other offerings.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By organization size, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global application container market during the forecast period.

In 2016, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions. Based on industry vertical, the telecom & IT segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

By deployment model, cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

