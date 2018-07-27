Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Status of the Market Authorisation Application of Apealea in the European Union

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB hereby issues a notification that contrary to what was anticipated in the draft agenda for this month's meeting by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), there was no oral explanation and opinion this month. The CHMP was of the opinion that the remaining list of outstanding issues (LoOI) should be responded to in written form within the standard procedure timeline. Oasmia will respond to these remaining LoOI's and submit no later than August 21, 2018.

