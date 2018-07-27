Injection Molding Machine Market Worth 19.68 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Injection Molding Market by Product Type (Plastic, Rubber, Metal), Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric, Hybrid), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500, Above 500) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 19.68 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 17.08 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2018 and 2023.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 123 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Injection Molding Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injection-molding-machine-market-14623149.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Emerging economies are expected to witness a rise in demand for injection molding machines in the near future due to the rising demand for injection-molded parts from the packaging, automotive, and consumer goods end-use industries. The need for lightweight automotive components to attain fuel efficiency and the rising demand for all-electric injection molding are expected to support the Injection Molding Machine Market during the forecast period. Rapid economic growth, improved infrastructure, and rising middle-class population in emerging economies have led to an increase in vehicle production and sales, which, in turn, has increased the demand for injection molding machines. The rapidly growing automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Injection Molding Machine Market.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=14623149

The plastic segment is estimated to be thelargest product type segment of the Injection Molding Machine Market in 2018.

The plastic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Injection Molding Machine Market in 2018, in terms of value. The dominance of the plastic segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the automotive, consumer goods, and packaging end-use industries. Injection molding machines are used to make a wide range of plastic products, including automotive parts, chairs, toys, syringes, bottles, and construction kits. Thermoplastics are the most prominent and widely used plastics in this segment due to their low melting point, flexibility, excellent dimensional stability, and good chemical resistance.

The automotive segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the injection molding market in 2018.

The automotive segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the Injection Molding Machine Market, in terms of both, value and volume, in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for lightweight automotive components in developed and emerging regions.

The hydraulic machine segment is estimated to be the largest machine type segment of the injection molding market in 2018.

The hydraulic machine type segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the Injection Molding Machine Market, in terms of both, value and volume, in 2018. The dominance of hydraulic injection molding is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its enhanced performance and low maintenance cost. Also, the increasing demand from the automotive, consumer goods, and packaging end-use industries is fueling the growth of the hydraulic Injection Molding Machine Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for injection molding machines in 2018.

The Injection Molding Machine Market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth due to the rapidly growing automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical & electronics end-use industries. The Asia Pacific region is also home to key players in the Injection Molding Machine Market such as Haitian International Holdings Limited and Chen Hsong Holdings Limited.

Key market players profiled in this report include Haitian International (China), Chen Hsong (China), Milacron (US), The Japan Steel Works (Japan), Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan), Arburg (Germany), Nessei Plastic (Japan), Husky (Canada), and Engel (Austria).

Know more about Injection Molding Machine Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injection-molding-machine-market-14623149.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/injection-molding-machine-market.asp

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets