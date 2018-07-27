Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity study on the pharma market. A leading pharmaceutical drugs manufacturer wanted to identify and gauge the attractiveness of business opportunities in the global pharma market.

According to the pharma market experts at Infiniti "The recently unfolded pharma industry challenges have drastically changed the global market landscape leading to drug approval stagnation and diminished R&D productivity across economies."

The pharmaceutical industry is at the forefront of innovation with new and advanced pharmaceutical drugs being incessantly discovered and marketed globally. The rise in mergers and acquisitions along with R&D activities conducted on a regular basis by pharmaceutical drugs manufacturers have resulted in the enhancement of product portfolios.

Furthermore, rapid progressions in the technical landscape have leveraged the shift toward patient-centric healthcare services due to which wearable biometric devices and telemedicine have gained immense popularity among the global population. However, patient-centric care has proven to be challenging as well as rewarding for players in the pharma sector. Though the recently unfolded challenges are transforming the pharma landscape, there are several promising opportunities on the horizon with biosimilars and patient-centric healthcare trends greatly impacting the market growth.

The market opportunity assessment solution presented by Infiniti helped the pharmaceutical drug's manufacturer to accomplish their organizational objectives leading to an increase in their overall market share.

This market opportunity assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify major market opportunities along with the trends and implications for each opportunity

Assess the competitive landscape and identify imminent market trends

This market opportunity assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Evaluating the attractiveness of market opportunities

Withstanding the competitive pressure by investing in industry partnerships, capacity expansions, and market opportunity assessments

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

