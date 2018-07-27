

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the second quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The consensus is for growth 4.2 percent, compared to 2.0 percent in the prior quarter.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 111.20 against the yen, 0.9973 against the franc, 1.1628 against the euro and 1.3094 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



